Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
UNLOCK ©™
Interior Designers & Decorators in Surat
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • 'The House Of Four', UNLOCK ©™ UNLOCK ©™ Modern living room Copper/Bronze/Brass White
    'The House Of Four', UNLOCK ©™ UNLOCK ©™ Modern living room Copper/Bronze/Brass
    'The House Of Four', UNLOCK ©™ UNLOCK ©™ Modern dining room
    +7
    'The House Of Four'

    UNLOCK is a designing firm, primarily concerned with Architecture, Installation art, Space design (interior, exterior, landscape). Secondarily it engages in social & urban upliftment programs through creative workshops and collaborative programs. Apart from International Contemporary style of work that we do, each of our project features a plethora of unique, stunning and eye-catching Unconventional products and furniture, Specially designed by UNLOCK.

    We customize usable spaces into comfortable heavens for the user. We don't call ourselves architects or interior designers. We are Space designers, Ambiance designers, Lifestyle designers.... We want to challenge and redefine the way people look at ' living '

    Services
    • Architectural Designing
    • Master Planning
    • Interior Designing
    • Landscape Designing
    Service areas
    • Real Estate
    • Private Residential projects
    • Hospitality
    • Institutional Buildings
    • Commercial offices
    • Recreational Spaces
    • Public Buildings
    Company awards
    A long list of happy & satisfied clients is our only valuable award till now.
    Address
    S6, Safal Square, Vesu
    395007 Surat
    India
    +91-7383477907 www.unlock.red
    Legal disclosure

    DESIGN   ART  ADVENTURE

      Add SEO element