UNLOCK is a designing firm, primarily concerned with Architecture, Installation art, Space design (interior, exterior, landscape). Secondarily it engages in social & urban upliftment programs through creative workshops and collaborative programs. Apart from International Contemporary style of work that we do, each of our project features a plethora of unique, stunning and eye-catching Unconventional products and furniture, Specially designed by UNLOCK.

We customize usable spaces into comfortable heavens for the user. We don't call ourselves architects or interior designers. We are Space designers, Ambiance designers, Lifestyle designers.... We want to challenge and redefine the way people look at ' living '