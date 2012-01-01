Your browser is out-of-date.

dHabitat Design Center
Architects in Pune
Reviews
    Ar. Meenal RP (M.Arch), having 10+years of experience.

    Our integrated Design & Build comprehensive services manifest into single-window responsibilities, be it Architecture, Interior Design, Development, Construction, Furniture, which in turn translates into professional quality of our design, cost effectiveness & excellence in every activity of our's.

    Few of our esteemed clients are as below

    1. Royal Western India Turf Club (Race Course), Pune

    2. Suzuki Showroom, Phoenix market city Pune

    3. Mr. Kulkarni's farm house, Karla

    4. Mr. Pravin's Buglow design at Viman nagar, Pune

    5. Mr. Bongirwar's flat Interior, Pimple Gurav, Pune

    6. Hotel JP, Mulshi

    Services
    • Architectural
    • Interior Design
    • Commercial Interiors includes designing of offices
    • showrooms
    • Shops
    • Parlours
    • Hotels & Restaurants in Pune Residential Interiors
    • which includes designing of living room
    • dining room
    • bedroom
    • Kitchen etc.
    Service areas
    Pune, Mumbai, and Aurangabad
    Company awards
    • 1. Second Consolation Prize for the project awarded in “International workshop in Digital Architecture – ‘Kinetics’ responsive building skins”
    • 2. Research paper presented in National Level Conference on “Design with the Environment – Smart Cities and Environmental Consideration in Architecture and Planning” at D.Y. Patil School of Architecture
    Address
    17, Ganeshbaug, Badhai Chowk, Kothrud
    411038 Pune
    India
    +91-9975656518
    Ar.Meenal RP holds Master degree in Architecture.

    She has 10+ years of experience in Architecture field. She has worked with clients like 

    Emerson Hinjewadi, Pune, 

    Aditya Birla’s Science & Technology Centre (ABSTC), Taloja, Mumbai,

    Royal Western India Turf Club (Race Course), Pune, 

    Mr. Patel’s Residence, Juhu, Mumbai, 

    Shirdi Development, Shirdi.

    She also has a teaching experience in Architecture field.

    Reviews

    jagdish.palve
    Very keen about work and trustworthy. Value for money and mental satisfaction. This is all about them
    almost 5 years ago
    Project date: May 2012
