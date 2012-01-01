Ar. Meenal RP (M.Arch), having 10+years of experience.
Our integrated Design & Build comprehensive services manifest into single-window responsibilities, be it Architecture, Interior Design, Development, Construction, Furniture, which in turn translates into professional quality of our design, cost effectiveness & excellence in every activity of our's.
Few of our esteemed clients are as below
1. Royal Western India Turf Club (Race Course), Pune
2. Suzuki Showroom, Phoenix market city Pune
3. Mr. Kulkarni's farm house, Karla
4. Mr. Pravin's Buglow design at Viman nagar, Pune
5. Mr. Bongirwar's flat Interior, Pimple Gurav, Pune
6. Hotel JP, Mulshi
- Services
- Architectural
- Interior Design
- Commercial Interiors includes designing of offices
- showrooms
- Shops
- Parlours
- Hotels & Restaurants in Pune Residential Interiors
- which includes designing of living room
- dining room
- bedroom
- Kitchen etc.
- Company awards
- 1. Second Consolation Prize for the project awarded in “International workshop in Digital Architecture – ‘Kinetics’ responsive building skins”
- 2. Research paper presented in National Level Conference on “Design with the Environment – Smart Cities and Environmental Consideration in Architecture and Planning” at D.Y. Patil School of Architecture
17, Ganeshbaug, Badhai Chowk, Kothrud
411038 Pune
India
+91-9975656518
Ar.Meenal RP holds Master degree in Architecture.
She has 10+ years of experience in Architecture field. She has worked with clients like
Emerson Hinjewadi, Pune,
Aditya Birla’s Science & Technology Centre (ABSTC), Taloja, Mumbai,
Royal Western India Turf Club (Race Course), Pune,
Mr. Patel’s Residence, Juhu, Mumbai,
Shirdi Development, Shirdi.
She also has a teaching experience in Architecture field.