Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Karthik Doors and Windows
Doors in Bangalore
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Available in double rail,double rail with mesh track and triple rail frames.

    Flexibility of customising window and door types as per requirements. Multi-chambered profiles for maximum heat and sound insulation. Frame profile designede with a gradient and draining system to keep out rain water. Sashes with durable TPV weather seals ensures tight sealing between frame and sash,blocking entry of dust and insects.

    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Address
    1212121 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9844656399 www.karthikdoorsandwindows.in/products.html
      Add SEO element