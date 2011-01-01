Sumer Interiors Pvt. Ltd. has started the Turnkey Interiors works in 2011.

Later we have found that Clients are getting difficulty in designing their space as it involves coordinating with designers, different types of subcontracting professionals such as carpenters, painters, electricians, plumbers, masons, aluminium and glass vendors, HVAC and MEP technicians, etc. The Client, First and foremost need to find out the right people for all disciplines who have the capability to understand and execute the design. The next big things for Client have become to bring all these people together and understand them the budget and schedule of tasks. Synchronizing of all these agencies together becomes difficult and leads to overshooting of the budget and time period for the works.