DECOR DREAMS
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Projects

New project
Brigade Meadows, 3 BHK—Dr. Usha & Dr. Mohan, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS Modern dining room
Brigade Meadows, 3 BHK—Dr. Usha & Dr. Mohan, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS Kitchen units
Brigade Meadows, 3 BHK—Dr. Usha & Dr. Mohan, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS Small bedroom
+20
Brigade Meadows, 3 BHK—Dr. Usha & Dr. Mohan
Mantri Lithos, Hebbal - Mr. Subrat, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Mantri Lithos, Hebbal - Mr. Subrat, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS Classic style living room
Mantri Lithos, Hebbal - Mr. Subrat, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS Classic style living room
+10
Mantri Lithos, Hebbal - Mr. Subrat
Prestige Song of the South, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS Modern study/office
Prestige Song of the South, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS Modern study/office
Prestige Song of the South, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
+12
Prestige Song of the South
Independent Bungalow - Mr. Modi, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS Scandinavian style living room
Independent Bungalow - Mr. Modi, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS Scandinavian style living room
Independent Bungalow - Mr. Modi, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS BedroomWardrobes & closets
+8
Independent Bungalow - Mr. Modi
4 BHK Interior at Krishwi Dhavala - Ms Suwarcha, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS Modern style bedroom
4 BHK Interior at Krishwi Dhavala - Ms Suwarcha, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS Modern style bedroom
4 BHK Interior at Krishwi Dhavala - Ms Suwarcha, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS Modern study/office
+21
4 BHK Interior at Krishwi Dhavala - Ms Suwarcha
Independent Villa - Pune, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS Modern dining room
Independent Villa - Pune, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS Modern dining room
Independent Villa - Pune, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS Stairs
+7
Independent Villa - Pune
Show all 26 projects

Décor Dreams is India's leading Interior Designing company, currently serving in Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad and Mumbai. We offer end to end Interior and Home decor solutions tailored for flats/villas/independent houses. Our goal is to provide excellent "Customer Experience" and deliver their "Dream Home" in smooth and timely manner. Decor Dreams Homes comes with 5 year warranty and 45 Days delivery promise!

We undertake projects ranging from Designing, Modular Kitchens, Full House Interior to Turnkey Solutions for Apartments/Villas. Below are the key products/services offered by us: - Modular Kitchens - Wardrobes & Storage Units - Beds and other furniture - Wall paneling & Partitions - False Ceiling - Light and Paint Solutions - Wallpapers & Artistic work - Stone Cladding and Wall decor - Wooden flooring - Tiling & Minor civil modifications - Home decor and more

Services
  • Full house interior
  • Modular Kitchen
  • Space planning
  • 2D/3D designing
  • Furniture design
  • Accessories/Décor
  • False ceiling.
Service areas
Bengaluru and Pune
Address
473, Swati Towers, RBI Layout, JP nagar 7th phase.
560078 Bangalore
India
+91-8880084084 decordreams.in

Reviews

