Established in 2011, commitment to high quality has positioned us among the leading architectural practices in India.Design Tech Plus is a team of professional architects with a flair for innovative architectural & interior design. Our projects include hospitals, apartments, homes, offices, commercial, shopping centres and even a township. To us every space that we design or remodel has to have a balance of Comfort, Space Management and Designer Appeal, all within your Budget constraints. We provide architecture which satisfies the need. We believe in creating the final product that reflects your individual style, refining your ideas and suggestions with our experience and aesthetic sense to create custom-made spaces to fit your need and appeal. From one-to-one conversations to get your ideas onto paper to executing them using the latest trends, techniques and materials with the help of an experienced team of contractors that will get the project done on time and budget. We have Affiliations with several premier organizations including Council of Architecture, Indian Institute of Architects, etc.
- Services
- Architectural Design
- Structural Engineering
- Building Services Design
- Interior Design
- Service areas
- Architecture and construction
- New Delhi
- Address
-
106,Neelkanth Chambers-2,LSC Saini Enclave
110092 New Delhi
India
+91-9871994000 www.designtechplus.com
Architectural Design: Institutional, Residential, Townships, Apartments & Bungalows, Commercial Complex & Retail Shopping Centres, Hotels & Guest Houses, Hospitals & Nursing Homes
Interior Design: Residential Interiors, Office Interiors, Corporate & Retail Interiors. Landscape Design: School & Colleges, Factories, Terrace Gardens, Resorts & Parks. Town Planning. Architectural Consultancy. Project Management. Digitization of Drawings. Turnkey Projects