Very nice experience working with Mr. Ashish Bhattacharya.
I am work in 2012 with mr ashish bhattacharya ji.
it is always a pleasure to see the outstanding and innovative work by Mr. Ashish Bhattacharya. The only designer in madhya pradesh who has brought a revolution in designing of architectural as well as interior work. Great detailing with appreciable artistic approach. All your works always amazes me and makes me feel wow. Wish to see more work in future. Your work not only looks wonderful but also brings life to the structure.