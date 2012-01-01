Your browser is out-of-date.

Designing Cell
Interior Architects in Bhopal
Reviews (6)
    Architecture, Interior Designing, and Landscape Designing
    Service areas
    Public, Private, and BHOPAL
    Company awards
    awarded for outstanding building architecture(residential category) in Madhya pradesh for 2008 and 2012 by Indian Concrete Institute(I.C.I.) and also our residence interior project got nominated for the first time on national selection by most prestigious organiza-tion in India Indian Institute of indian Interior designer IIID.
    Address
    E-8/14, Railway Colony, Near 12. No. Stop, Bhopal.
    462016 Bhopal
    India
    +91-9303122544 designingcell.com

    Reviews

    Apurva Maheshwari
    Very nice experience working with Mr. Ashish Bhattacharya.
    almost 5 years ago
    BHUPENDRA GAUR kingdonking
    I am work in 2012 with mr ashish bhattacharya ji.
    about 5 years ago
    Yameen uddin
    it is always a pleasure to see the outstanding and innovative work by Mr. Ashish Bhattacharya. The only designer in madhya pradesh who has brought a revolution in designing of architectural as well as interior work. Great detailing with appreciable artistic approach. All your works always amazes me and makes me feel wow. Wish to see more work in future. Your work not only looks wonderful but also brings life to the structure.
    almost 5 years ago
