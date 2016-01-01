Your browser is out-of-date.

BSK INTERIORS
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hyderabad
Reviews (3)
    • BSK Interiors, an interior design firm, has a remarkable experience in creating futuristic homes for clients. Our designers have expertise in residential and commercial interior designs. We undertake projects employing professional, reliable and cost effective strategies. Amalgamate our efforts with constant coordination amongst team associates to adorn homes applying state-of-the-art technology. Our company focuses on customer satisfaction, as client is the soul of the project. We study the customer needs to create beautiful homes that empower our clients and reflect their lifestyles. We believe in flexibility of design styles to create new environments to suit the client's vision and shape structures that make living easier and more enjoyable. Our designs are characterized by pioneering trends in colors and patterns and innovative materials. Our team works in mutual harmony to make sure that all our projects stand high on quality.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Modular kitchen
    • wood work
    • False Ceiling
    • Painting
    • Flooring
    • Wall design
    Service areas
    hyderabad
    Address
    17-90, krishna nagar,
    500008 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-9704538548 www.bskinteriors.com

    Reviews

    raju raju
    over 2 years ago
    Naqvia Alam
    over 2 years ago
    Naveen kumar
    I hired him for interior designing of my 2bhk flat. I am very much dissatisfied with his skill in interior designing. Firstly being a interior designer he should take of everything but we told him everything and we never got any proper suggestion from him. Whenever we ask him for any suggestion he says anything will be fine. There was a issue with soft closure channel for sliding wardrobe and he says it's a manufacturing defect of the channel for which he cannot do anything.. I donno why he purchased that faulty channel and even he is not ready to replace it. I paid extra 2000 for this. There was a problem with my TV unit where the cables were not coming to down from back side of unit. When I asked he said it will work but when I started installing TV it's a lot of pain. When I called him he said it's not his fault.. Being a designer he should be able to take care of these things before handover which he failed to do so. There were lot of damages of inside white laminates in wardrobe not even with in a month of making wardrobe and his explanation for is this is quiet common due to climatic changes. Finally I would like to say that instead of going for him and paying designer charges we could better go for a carpenter and save money.. If not go for other designer..
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 3 reviews
