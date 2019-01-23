Your browser is out-of-date.

Ka
Designers in Delhi, India
    • new design with new concept
    Restaurant interior Hauz Khas Village,Delhi, Ka Ka Classic airports Glass Blue
    Restaurant interior Hauz Khas Village,Delhi, Ka Ka
    Restaurant interior Hauz Khas Village,Delhi, Ka Ka Classic airports Copper/Bronze/Brass Blue
    +7
    Restaurant interior Hauz Khas Village,Delhi

    We have professionally and technical experience more then 24 years .Our professional’s team have a skill to understand our client’s preference and taste, with their close collaboration. Well experienced Architects, engineers, supervisors and skilled personnel’s are the backbone of our organization, who are efficient to provide excellent Construction / Interior Designing and Decoration Services to customers at market leading prices. 

    We are also working in Real Estate all over India, Providing commercial and residential property as per your budget. Our highly creative and skilled designers posses expertise in excellent space planning and color scheming as per client desire. Every operation is executed by trained team of professionals to deliver value to our client. 


    Services
    Restaurant / Pub/Bar, School, and House
    Service areas
    • Delhi-NCR and Himachal Pradesh
    • Delhi
    • India
    Address
    south extention, New Delhi
    110049 Delhi, India
    India
    +91-9810791974 www.kiipl.com
