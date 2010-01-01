Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Ordinary Architects
Architects in New Delhi
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Ordinary Architects is a registered young architecture practice with a strong focus on design and believes that architecture leads to the rise of living standards of the society. We are continuously working on the problems of housing and sustainable development in the Indian scenario.  It starts with a quest for bringing betterment in the society through architecture. The organisation was found in 2010 as a college interest under the name of Humanolic Architecture Network and with the time it  expands the wings widely in profession.

    We value our clients and always focus on developing an appropriate  design solution for them inspired through nature and science. 

    Our architecture is a combination of art and science which our crafts speak through simplicity, elegance, purity, spirituality, beauty and  livability.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Structure Design
    • Landscape
    • Product Design & Turnkey Projects
    Service areas
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Structure Design
    • Landscape
    • Product Design & Turnkey Projects
    • New Delhi
    Address
    Daryacha Building, Hauz Khas Village
    110016 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9650170739 www.ordinaryarchitects.in
      Add SEO element