Ordinary Architects is a registered young architecture practice with a strong focus on design and believes that architecture leads to the rise of living standards of the society. We are continuously working on the problems of housing and sustainable development in the Indian scenario. It starts with a quest for bringing betterment in the society through architecture. The organisation was found in 2010 as a college interest under the name of Humanolic Architecture Network and with the time it expands the wings widely in profession.

We value our clients and always focus on developing an appropriate design solution for them inspired through nature and science.

Our architecture is a combination of art and science which our crafts speak through simplicity, elegance, purity, spirituality, beauty and livability.