Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Maverick Architectural Studio
Architects in New Delhi
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Residential Project, Maverick Architectural Studio Maverick Architectural Studio Modern houses
    Residential Project, Maverick Architectural Studio Maverick Architectural Studio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Residential Project, Maverick Architectural Studio Maverick Architectural Studio Modern living room
    +6
    Residential Project

    Maverick Architectural Studio is a young & versatile designer firm, which focus on the high end designs for Hospitality, Institutional & Residence projects

    Services
    • Architectural Design services
    • Interior Design Services
    • Landscape Designing
    • Civil Work
    Service areas
    Delhi-NCR, Rajhasthan, and New Delhi
    Address
    B-27A, DSIDC Flats, New Punjabi Bagh Enclave.
    110063 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9910919673 www.maverickarchitecturalstudio.com
    Legal disclosure

    We attempt to enrich elemental modernity with traditional as well as non-conventional practices while evolving culturally relevant, contextually responsive and resource efficient designs. Our practice is based on a philosophy of holistic sustainability that responds to the economic, socio-cultural and environmental contours of a project. We explore an architecture that is not merely physically sustainable but promotes an experiential reconnect with ecology and nurtures responsible and aware lifestyles.

      Add SEO element