We are SPACIO.



Design that inspires envy. Decor that exudes class. Furnishing that embodies elegance.

The quality and the right sense of coming trends. As a leading retailer of products for lifestyle and home decor, we are aiming at offering higher standards continuously. The right sense of coming trends and quality is our most important target. Therefor our clients will be daily surprised by our innovation and collection.

By aiming every day at best results and continuous improvements of our work and sourcing processes, we want to contribute to the success of our clients and furthermore to help them to fulfil their needs in a more efficient and quicker way. We really care for our customers and the recommendations of theirs make us feel proud. This is our way!

Where our wide assortment is produced quality can be easily recognized as soon as you see it. To obtain this standard, our company is successfully developing and leading major of the production sites. With an experience & knowledge of nearly 2 decades, we offer objects of distinctive value. Besides self-produced items, Spacio is the house to art objects from various international brands of global repute from over 15 countries and some of these brands are available in India exclusively at Spacio.