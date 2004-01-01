FINER EDGE was founded by Arch. Vivek Kishore in the year 2004 with a commitment to provide the best possible design services in Architecture. He completed his B. Arch in 1993 from GCA Lucknow.

We are a diverse group of creative and experienced individuals whose work has earned our firm a reputation for DESIGN EXCELLENCE.

Our client’s business objectives and needs are met through FINER EDGE’S integrated solutions approach. We are constantly evolving to serve the need of a diverse group of clients.

We use latest technology in design to create original, sophisticated and economical design solutions for clients which is effective and will reflect their corporate image.

We work with a team of talented vendors and partners to lead our clients through a creative design process where the clients discover and express their own unique taste.

Our office is located at Mumbai but we have been successfully delivering design solutions all over India by associating with qualified, experienced and professional vendors locally.

FACTS:

1.Projects worth Rs. 3000 crores currently being executed ACROSS GLOBE

2.An ISO: 9001 Registered Firm

3.In house GRIHA evaluators and LEED AP to handle sustainable projects.