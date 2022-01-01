https://www.techbuzzard.com/kdrama-sites/
Project date: August 2022
Firstly I Congratulate the platform
Homify which has been for providing
seemless Construction related services.
Secondly, i congratulate Architect
namely Mr. Chaman of Lalitha Designs
who has provided a unique Front
elevation design for my home project.
Particularly he is a very freindly/polite
person who understand the need of
the client. Further he is flexible when
matter of consulting charges comes n
doesn't stick to a boundation. Finally
Mr Chaman of Lalitha Designs me given
the way for further proceeding for my
home project. Tnqu very much
Mr Charan of Lalitha Designs n Homify.
I had done my interiors with Mr.Chaman and Mr.kiran. I really liked their team and loved their designs. It was really heartwarming to see them ask a lot of questions to understand us while designing our home. Truly unique experience and different from all the other players in this space. they have done a fabulous job. Their work was so professional and the quality of products are good . Overall I loved their work and would definitely recommend them to my friends and relatives. Thank you for the wonderful job