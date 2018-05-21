Your browser is out-of-date.

LalithaDesignStudio
Interior Architects in Hyderabad, Telangana, India
    Show all 20 projects

    LALITHA DESIGN STUDIO is a full service architecture and interior design firm, specializing in commercial and residential design. we provide complete range of architectural services required to take a project from programming through construction. We also offer urban planning and furniture services. And though our focus is the built environment, we’re committed to total design solutions – balancing buildings, branding, and experiences.

    Here at LALITHA DESIGN STUDIO, we specialize in creating unique interiors, TRADITIONAL or CONTEMPORARY or an ECLECTIC MIX.

    Great emphasis is placed on understanding our clients' needs before arriving at design solutions aimed at surpassing expectations.

    As a result we have an enviable list of clients who return to us time and again for all their interior design requirements.

    Services
    • Complete Interior and exterior designs
    • living room
    • drawing room
    • master bedroom
    • kids bedroom
    • guest bedroom
    • home theater room
    • modular kitchen
    • office spaces
    • construction and architectural designs
    • structural designs
    • elevations for buildings
    • project management
    • vendor management
    • 2D&3D designs
    • ghmc approvals
    Service areas
    • HYDERABAD
    • SECUNDERABAD
    • Hyderabad
    • Telangana
    • India
    Address
    1-36/8/3/2
    500050 Hyderabad, Telangana, India
    India
    +91-8142868936 lalithadesignstudio.co.in/contact-us

    Reviews

    madhukar.reddie
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: May 2018
    Edit
    prakesh
    I had done my interiors with Mr.Chaman and Mr.kiran. I really liked their team and loved their designs. It was really heartwarming to see them ask a lot of questions to understand us while designing our home. Truly unique experience and different from all the other players in this space. they have done a fabulous job. Their work was so professional and the quality of products are good . Overall I loved their work and would definitely recommend them to my friends and relatives. Thank you for the wonderful job
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: May 2019
    Edit
    KALYAN CHAKRAVARTHY
    We just got our new 3 BHK home interiors done by shree lalitha consultants.. From their quotations, materials, execution and payments everything was completely Okay. Overall from the point of designing to the execution within my budget was good and execution work is bit delayed but over all iam satisfied by there services. I will surely recommend shreelalithaconsultants.
    about 3 years ago
    Project date: December 2018
    Edit
    Show all 9 reviews
