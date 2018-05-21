LALITHA DESIGN STUDIO is a full service architecture and interior design firm, specializing in commercial and residential design. we provide complete range of architectural services required to take a project from programming through construction. We also offer urban planning and furniture services. And though our focus is the built environment, we’re committed to total design solutions – balancing buildings, branding, and experiences.

Here at LALITHA DESIGN STUDIO, we specialize in creating unique interiors, TRADITIONAL or CONTEMPORARY or an ECLECTIC MIX.

Great emphasis is placed on understanding our clients' needs before arriving at design solutions aimed at surpassing expectations.

As a result we have an enviable list of clients who return to us time and again for all their interior design requirements.