Design Options
Interior Architects in Pune
Reviews
    Design Options has been present in Pune for more than 6 years & in this time , we have excuted more than 200 projects .Ranging from home Interior design , furnishing , styling & decor as well as interior design options , we have multiple interior designers as well as decorates working in our company , this ensure that for any types of requirements small apartments or lavish villa , we have the best possible customized Interior Solution Avaibale   

    Services
    Turnkey Work and Consultancy Work
    Service areas
    Pune
    Company awards
    Kalagram 2009/2010
    Address
    A-08 , 3rd Floor , Down Town City Vista , World Trade centre Lane , Kharadi , Pune
    411014 Pune
    India
    +91-9766223555 www.designoptions11.pm@gmail.com

    Reviews

    mitesh.lalwani
    in june 2018 we went for furniture work for full house but work of designoption is very bad specially on the finishing side. Their carpenters totally destroyed our wooden floor and marble and was not ready to take any ownership of that afterwards. Pratik mehra is highly unprofessional, he doesnt pick up calls after taking the payment. Also if you tell him something to make in certain way, he ignores that and make in his own way. Please be careful while dealing with quote as on paper he shows less but charges very high. Also the wood quality used is very bad.
    over 3 years ago
    Project date: June 2018
