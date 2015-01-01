Your browser is out-of-date.

S. T. Unicom Pvt. Ltd.
Furniture & Accessories in Mumbai
    • Master Suite Contemporary Living Room San Francisco, S. T. Unicom Pvt. Ltd. S. T. Unicom Pvt. Ltd. ArtworkSculptures Metal Multicolored
    Master Suite Contemporary Living Room San Francisco
    Hallway, S. T. Unicom Pvt. Ltd. S. T. Unicom Pvt. Ltd. Walls & flooringWallpaper
    Hallway, S. T. Unicom Pvt. Ltd. S. T. Unicom Pvt. Ltd. Walls & flooringWallpaper
    Hallway, S. T. Unicom Pvt. Ltd. S. T. Unicom Pvt. Ltd. Walls & flooringWallpaper
    +1
    Hallway
    Modern Dining Room at United States, S. T. Unicom Pvt. Ltd. S. T. Unicom Pvt. Ltd. Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Modern Dining Room at United States, S. T. Unicom Pvt. Ltd. S. T. Unicom Pvt. Ltd. Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Modern Dining Room at United States
    Fire Line Automatic at the Sea Tower in Gdynia, S. T. Unicom Pvt. Ltd. S. T. Unicom Pvt. Ltd. Living roomFireplaces & accessories
    Fire Line Automatic at the Sea Tower in Gdynia, S. T. Unicom Pvt. Ltd. S. T. Unicom Pvt. Ltd. Living roomFireplaces & accessories
    Fire Line Automatic at the Sea Tower in Gdynia, S. T. Unicom Pvt. Ltd. S. T. Unicom Pvt. Ltd. Living roomFireplaces & accessories
    +2
    Fire Line Automatic at the Sea Tower in Gdynia
    A Modern Miami Home, S. T. Unicom Pvt. Ltd. S. T. Unicom Pvt. Ltd. BathroomDecoration Multicolored
    A Modern Miami Home
    Contemporary apartment in Spain, S. T. Unicom Pvt. Ltd. S. T. Unicom Pvt. Ltd. KitchenTables & chairs Multicolored
    Contemporary apartment in Spain, S. T. Unicom Pvt. Ltd. S. T. Unicom Pvt. Ltd. BedroomBeds & headboards Multicolored
    Contemporary apartment in Spain, S. T. Unicom Pvt. Ltd. S. T. Unicom Pvt. Ltd. BathroomStorage Multicolored
    +7
    Contemporary apartment in Spain
    We aim to create emotions and anticipate trends in the world of Furniture & Decor Accessories, even setting them possibly. Whether its bringing global reputed brands or our superior selection of products or an impeccable customer service, we're committed to combining excellent product quality and service into an experience, the likes of which you won't find anywhere. Our retail brands: Spacio, Just For Decor & Just For Clocks 

    We are responsible in bringing refined palettes to India - a taste of contemporary furnishing from around the world, with many of the global brands being available in India through us.

    Services
    • Furniture
    • Decor
    • Accessories
    • Interior Styling
    Service areas
    All India
    Company awards
    • Silver Grandstand Jury Award – ET ACETECH, Bengaluru 2016
    • Platinum Grandstand Jury Award – ET ACETECH, Mumbai 2016
    • Platinum Grandstand Jury Award – ET ACETECH, Delhi 2016
    • Design Wall 2015 Award – ET ACETECH, Mumbai 2015
    • S. T. Unicom wins the “SPECIAL JURY RECOGNITION AWARD” at the Grand Stand Awards 2015, Bengaluru.
    Address
    3Bk, Laxmi Industrial Estate, New Link Road, Andheri West
    400056 Mumbai
    India
    +91-2240126611 www.stunicom.com

    Reviews

    Salma Gesawat
    over 2 years ago
    pushkar hate
    over 4 years ago
    Pooja Sawant
    almost 2 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
