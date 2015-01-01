We aim to create emotions and anticipate trends in the world of Furniture & Decor Accessories, even setting them possibly. Whether its bringing global reputed brands or our superior selection of products or an impeccable customer service, we're committed to combining excellent product quality and service into an experience, the likes of which you won't find anywhere. Our retail brands: Spacio, Just For Decor & Just For Clocks
We are responsible in bringing refined palettes to India - a taste of contemporary furnishing from around the world, with many of the global brands being available in India through us.
- Services
- Furniture
- Decor
- Accessories
- Interior Styling
- Service areas
- All India
- Company awards
- Silver Grandstand Jury Award – ET ACETECH, Bengaluru 2016
- Platinum Grandstand Jury Award – ET ACETECH, Mumbai 2016
- Platinum Grandstand Jury Award – ET ACETECH, Delhi 2016
- Design Wall 2015 Award – ET ACETECH, Mumbai 2015
- S. T. Unicom wins the “SPECIAL JURY RECOGNITION AWARD” at the Grand Stand Awards 2015, Bengaluru.
