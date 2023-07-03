Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
ART IS INTERIOR DESIGN
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Gaonkar residence, ART IS INTERIOR DESIGN ART IS INTERIOR DESIGN Master bedroom
    Gaonkar residence, ART IS INTERIOR DESIGN ART IS INTERIOR DESIGN Master bedroom
    Gaonkar residence, ART IS INTERIOR DESIGN ART IS INTERIOR DESIGN Master bedroom
    +4
    Gaonkar residence
    3D models, ART IS INTERIOR DESIGN ART IS INTERIOR DESIGN Minimalist bedroom
    3D models, ART IS INTERIOR DESIGN ART IS INTERIOR DESIGN Minimalist bedroom
    3D models
    Office, ART IS INTERIOR DESIGN ART IS INTERIOR DESIGN Commercial spaces
    Office, ART IS INTERIOR DESIGN ART IS INTERIOR DESIGN Commercial spaces
    Office, ART IS INTERIOR DESIGN ART IS INTERIOR DESIGN Commercial spaces
    +1
    Office
    Restaurant design, ART IS INTERIOR DESIGN ART IS INTERIOR DESIGN Classic style dining room Beige
    Restaurant design, ART IS INTERIOR DESIGN ART IS INTERIOR DESIGN Classic style dining room
    Restaurant design, ART IS INTERIOR DESIGN ART IS INTERIOR DESIGN Classic style dining room
    +5
    Restaurant design
    ARTis Design Studio, ART IS INTERIOR DESIGN ART IS INTERIOR DESIGN Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    ARTis Design Studio, ART IS INTERIOR DESIGN ART IS INTERIOR DESIGN Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    ARTis Design Studio, ART IS INTERIOR DESIGN ART IS INTERIOR DESIGN Modern study/office
    +5
    ARTis Design Studio
    Interior design studio that specializes in high-end residential, commercial and hospitality projects in Maharashtra & Goa since 2015 We do end to end turnkey & design only solutions according to our client’s requirements.
    Services
    • interior design for residential
    • commercial and hospitality areas
    • 3d renderings
    • 3D floor plans
    • execution and site work
    • detail drawings
    Service areas
    Pan India
    Address
    Pai Path, Prabhat road, Pune 411004
    411004 Pune
    India
    +91-7821832394 www.artisinteriordesign.com
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks