The Gold Leafing Studio Worli Mumbai
Evolved at least 75 years ago from blazing of Pink City International, We have graduated in various dimensions past the changing trends in Commerce and Art of Gilding. Today as we speak TGLS is an independent entity, shaping into a Corporate Household of Ace Artisans, that are competently bred and polished.
This thought was inculcated hundreds of years ago, in the creative mind of an artisan who was the ancestor of Mohammad Afzal Abdul Rehman Khan.
Beyond the lines of our country they ventured considering their fine classical and ever contemporary art form called Metal Leafing or Gilding. First the connoisseurs of this elegant art form were the royals, as the ratio of popularity increased The Gold Leafing artisans went greater than their customary boundaries and embraced invention and proceed in their designs.
- Architectural Interior Design
- Interior Decoration
- Gold Leafing Interior Design
- Silver Leafing Interior Design
- Copper Leafing
- Real Gold Leafing
- Champagne Leafing
- Architectural Gilding.
- Mumbai, Maharashtra, and India
Shop No.18, Nasar Associates, Opp- Renault Showroom, N.S. Phadke Road, New Juhu Lane Andheri West Mumbai
400058 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
India
+91-7276563639
The Origin Of TGLS / Shehzad Khan
Our ethics are traditional but our sesibilities are dynamic, belonging to service sector in the fashion, luxury and lifestyle brackets. The Gold Leafing Studio has categorized our unique art of Gilding art form into various products categories and segments.
One this note, Lets indulge in the
WORLD OF AFFORDABLE LUXURY.
Call - 7276563639 for more details.