The Gold Leafing Studio
Artists & Artisans in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Projects

    • Gold Leafing Experience with Twinkle Khanna, The Gold Leafing Studio The Gold Leafing Studio Asian style conservatory Solid Wood Amber/Gold
    Gold Leafing Experience with Twinkle Khanna
    Silver Leafing done for Bollywood Actress Pooja Bedi House, The Gold Leafing Studio The Gold Leafing Studio Classic style bedroom Aluminium/Zinc Metallic/Silver
    Silver Leafing done for Bollywood Actress Pooja Bedi House
    Gold Leafing (Gilding) Work done for ISKCON Temple Juhu Mumbai India, The Gold Leafing Studio The Gold Leafing Studio ArtworkOther artistic objects Wood Amber/Gold
    Gold Leafing (Gilding) Work done for ISKCON Temple Juhu Mumbai India, The Gold Leafing Studio The Gold Leafing Studio ArtworkSculptures Wood Amber/Gold
    Gold Leafing (Gilding) Work done for ISKCON Temple Juhu Mumbai India, The Gold Leafing Studio The Gold Leafing Studio ArtworkOther artistic objects Solid Wood Amber/Gold
    Gold Leafing (Gilding) Work done for ISKCON Temple Juhu Mumbai India
    Jumma Masjid Gold Leafing Interior Design by TGLS Shehzad Khan, The Gold Leafing Studio The Gold Leafing Studio Corridor, hallway & stairs Drawers & shelves Aluminium/Zinc Black
    Jumma Masjid Gold Leafing Interior Design by TGLS Shehzad Khan, The Gold Leafing Studio The Gold Leafing Studio KitchenAccessories & textiles Fur Transparent
    Jumma Masjid Gold Leafing Interior Design by TGLS Shehzad Khan, The Gold Leafing Studio The Gold Leafing Studio Country style bedroom Bricks Black
    Jumma Masjid Gold Leafing Interior Design by TGLS Shehzad Khan

    The Gold Leafing Studio Worli Mumbai

    Evolved at least 75 years ago from blazing of Pink City International, We have graduated in various dimensions past the changing trends in Commerce and Art of Gilding. Today as we speak TGLS is an independent entity, shaping into a Corporate Household of Ace Artisans, that are competently bred and polished.

    This thought was inculcated hundreds of years ago, in the creative mind of an artisan who was the ancestor of Mohammad Afzal Abdul Rehman Khan.

    Beyond the lines of our country they ventured considering their fine classical and ever contemporary art form called Metal Leafing or Gilding. First the connoisseurs of this elegant art form were the royals, as the ratio of popularity increased The Gold Leafing artisans went greater than their customary boundaries and embraced invention and proceed in their designs.

    Services
    • Architectural Interior Design
    • Interior Decoration
    • Gold Leafing Interior Design
    • Silver Leafing Interior Design
    • Copper Leafing
    • Real Gold Leafing
    • Champagne Leafing
    • Architectural Gilding.
    Service areas
    Mumbai, Maharashtra, and India
    Company awards
    Address
    Shop No.18, Nasar Associates, Opp- Renault Showroom, N.S. Phadke Road, New Juhu Lane Andheri West Mumbai
    400058 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-7276563639 amzn.to/3hRe9Mc
    Legal disclosure

    The Origin Of TGLS / Shehzad Khan

    Evolved 75 years ago from house of Pink City International, we have graduated in various dimensions with the changeing trends in commerce and art.

    Today as we speak TGLS (The Gold Leafing Studio) is an independent entity, shaping into a Corporate Household of Ace Artisans, that are well bred and polished.

    Our ethics are traditional but our sesibilities are dynamic, belonging to service sector in the fashion, luxury and lifestyle brackets. The Gold Leafing Studio has categorized our unique art of Gilding art form into various products categories and segments.

    One this note, Lets indulge in the 

    WORLD OF AFFORDABLE LUXURY.

