The Gold Leafing Studio Worli Mumbai

Evolved at least 75 years ago from blazing of Pink City International, We have graduated in various dimensions past the changing trends in Commerce and Art of Gilding. Today as we speak TGLS is an independent entity, shaping into a Corporate Household of Ace Artisans, that are competently bred and polished.

This thought was inculcated hundreds of years ago, in the creative mind of an artisan who was the ancestor of Mohammad Afzal Abdul Rehman Khan.

Beyond the lines of our country they ventured considering their fine classical and ever contemporary art form called Metal Leafing or Gilding. First the connoisseurs of this elegant art form were the royals, as the ratio of popularity increased The Gold Leafing artisans went greater than their customary boundaries and embraced invention and proceed in their designs.