Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Finch Architects
Architects in Pune, Maharashtra, India
Overview 21Projects (21) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • BUNGALOW INTERIORS, Finch Architects Finch Architects Classic style living room
    BUNGALOW INTERIORS, Finch Architects Finch Architects Classic style living room
    BUNGALOW INTERIORS, Finch Architects Finch Architects Classic style living room
    +5
    BUNGALOW INTERIORS
    RESTAURANT AND CLUB, Finch Architects Finch Architects Country style bars & clubs
    RESTAURANT AND CLUB, Finch Architects Finch Architects Country style bars & clubs
    RESTAURANT AND CLUB, Finch Architects Finch Architects Country style bars & clubs
    +9
    RESTAURANT AND CLUB
    APARTMENT INTERIORS, Finch Architects Finch Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    APARTMENT INTERIORS, Finch Architects Finch Architects Modern style bedroom
    APARTMENT INTERIORS, Finch Architects Finch Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    +11
    APARTMENT INTERIORS
    OFFICE INTERIORS, Finch Architects Finch Architects Commercial spaces
    OFFICE INTERIORS, Finch Architects Finch Architects Commercial spaces
    OFFICE INTERIORS, Finch Architects Finch Architects Commercial spaces
    +13
    OFFICE INTERIORS
    BUNGALOW INTERIORS, Finch Architects Finch Architects Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
    BUNGALOW INTERIORS, Finch Architects Finch Architects Kitchen units
    BUNGALOW INTERIORS, Finch Architects Finch Architects Minimalist bedroom
    +25
    BUNGALOW INTERIORS
    3BHK INTERIORS, Finch Architects Finch Architects Modern living room
    3BHK INTERIORS, Finch Architects Finch Architects Modern living room
    3BHK INTERIORS, Finch Architects Finch Architects Modern living room
    +11
    3BHK INTERIORS
    Show all 21 projects

    Finch architects is a Pune based architecture and design firm with over 14 years of work experience.Connect with us for Architectural, Townplanning, Landscaping & Interior Designing services. We are a group of design professionals who work together to form a highly efficient team.

    We value our clients hard earned money and respect the importance of time hence giving utmost importance to on time delivery of projects. 

    Professional experience :14 years 100+  projects 

    Type of projects:   Residential, Commercial, Retail, Hospitality 

    Characteristic styles:   Rustic, Modern, Contemporary.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Town Planning
    • Landscaping
    • Interior Designing(Commercial & Residential)
    Service areas
    Pune, Maharashtra, India
    Address
    Call: 9960768401 , 8087081311 | Flat No -6 , Basera Apartments, Near ABC Farms, Salunkhe Vihar Road, Wanorie
    411048 Pune, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-9960768401 www.finch.net.in

    Reviews

    Shirley Fernandes
    finch is one place where your imagination is turned into reality. The team has great ideas and designs while closely paying attention to client needs as well. Totally admire their work.. Way to go.....
    almost 4 years ago
    Mantun Pandit
    GOOD
    over 1 year ago
    Abhinav Girdhar
    Good team
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element