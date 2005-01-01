popularly known as DzineZz Interior began as a very modest interior design firm. Gradually with time and every project accomplished, DzineZz evolved from an exclusive interior design firm attained the position as one of the respectable and admired firms of pune.

Since its inception in 2005 DzineZz has made its presence felt through innovative, minimalistic and timeless designs. The principal designer and founder of the firm, Mr. Zameer shaikh holds a Bachelors degree in interior design from G.M.IR, jalgaon . Initially, he strove for knowledge and exposure which boarded him on a path of self-learning and grasp experience for resources around. Intense travelling, study and seminars helped him create a boutique identity of his practice.

The core team at DzineZz consists of qualified and driven professionals comprising of Interior Designers and Engineers who create versatile body of work ranging from , interior, landscape and product design. The firm strives to maintain a balance between aesthetics and functionality in all its designs. There is a constant search of exploring the uncharted and concluding beyond the conventional.

DzineZz maintains trusting and a close working relationship between the designer and the client for the success and smooth functioning of any undertaken project. Each of the projects is addressed through project teams where our clients and consultants form an active part of the collaborative process towards realizing the potential of the idea. Efficient project coordinators play a pivotal role in smooth and proficient execution of designs.