Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
    • We are an eclectic group of architects, interior

    designers, civil engineers, artisans, carpenters and fabricators who strive for excellence in design and execution. We love taking up challenges and brain-storming for the best solution to give you the perfect home. We work in commercial as well as residential projects, with our expertise lying in interior design and decoration for homes.

    With over 10 years of experience, we have curated and explored different designs principles, home décor ideas, and a wide range of materials and finishes, which has kept us in par with the top interior decorators and designers in the country

    Services
    • 1. DESIGN
    • 2. EXECUTION
    • 3. VISUALIZATION
    • 4. ON-SITE SUPERVISION
    • 5. QUALITY
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Company awards
    Client satisfaction and referrals
    Address
    Hemareddy building,Bellandur,Bangalore
    560103 Bangalore
    India
    +91-7090346555 www.pencilinteriors.in
