fci was established in 1985 and has grown from a 5000 sq ft showroom to one of the largest designer furniture and lifestyle houses in the UK.
We are an independently owned family business with deep roots in furniture design, manufacture and interiors. We have one of the largest contemporary furniture showrooms in the UK, displaying the most exclusive quality pieces from the world’s most exclusive quality designers.
- Address
-
fci London Rays House N. Circular Rd
NW107XP London
India
+44-2089617780