GreenCausa
Interior Landscape Designers in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
    • Project No.-135 window sill, GreenCausa GreenCausa
    Project No.-135 window sill
    Online green space designing/makeover solution.
    How to grow grass on concrete
    Balcony Makeover
    Hubtown Sunmist

    An Online Green Space Design Company.

    At GREENCAUSA we are avid nature lovers and passionate designers of cosy green spaces. If you long for a personal garden or a space for yourself to unwind being close to nature... all you need is a green window sill, a cosy corner may be a well designed balcony or an open terrace jungle! 

    We create a cosy retreat with stylish hardscaping and greenscaping ... we can create a space that reflects you and your idea, to unwind and feel loved. 

    We can give your Space a complete makeover with plants, flooring and furniture that reflects your style.

    Balcony Design concepts, Space planning, end to end execution, flooring, outdoor furniture , Pots and Plants and much more.

    We not only bring you close to nature we provide you with a holestic experiance.

    Services
    • outdoor Space Planning with hardscape
    • landscape and furnishing options.
    • Plant and planter selection
    • quick makeovers
    • Green corner consultancy
    • garden consultant
    • kids play park planners
    • indoor planting
    • green walls
    • green gifts
    • Plant doctor
    • horticulturist
    • party decor
    • vegetable garden
    • herb garden
    Service areas
    • Mumbai
    • Pune
    • Goa
    • Delhi
    • Maharashtra
    • India
    Address
    N S Phadke Marg, Andheri East
    400069 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-9892563569 greencausa.com
