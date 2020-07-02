An Online Green Space Design Company.

At GREENCAUSA we are avid nature lovers and passionate designers of cosy green spaces. If you long for a personal garden or a space for yourself to unwind being close to nature... all you need is a green window sill, a cosy corner may be a well designed balcony or an open terrace jungle!

We create a cosy retreat with stylish hardscaping and greenscaping ... we can create a space that reflects you and your idea, to unwind and feel loved.

We can give your Space a complete makeover with plants, flooring and furniture that reflects your style.

Balcony Design concepts, Space planning, end to end execution, flooring, outdoor furniture , Pots and Plants and much more.

We not only bring you close to nature we provide you with a holestic experiance.