Introspecs is an Interior Design practice known for its thoughtful approach to design and its sharp attention to detail, quality and finish. Founded by Smriti Mohanka with over 8 years of experience across a wide range of residential and commercial project, the firm is a one stop solution that caters to clients every need - while focusing on the smallest of details to deliver functional , cost effective yet luxurious spaces.
- Services
- Interior Design—Turnkey Solutions
- Conceptual Designing
- Service areas
- Delhi NCR
- Address
-
B 605 Ireo Uptown, Sector 66
122001 Gurgaon
India
+91-8527315664 www.introspecs.in