INTROSPECS
Interior Designers & Decorators in Gurgaon
    Introspecs is an Interior Design practice known for its thoughtful approach to design and its sharp attention to detail, quality and finish. Founded by Smriti Mohanka with over 8 years of experience across a wide range of residential and commercial project, the firm is a one stop solution that caters to clients every need - while focusing on the smallest of details to deliver functional , cost effective yet luxurious spaces.

    Services
    • Interior Design—Turnkey Solutions
    • Conceptual Designing
    Service areas
    Delhi NCR
    Address
    B 605 Ireo Uptown, Sector 66
    122001 Gurgaon
    India
    +91-8527315664 www.introspecs.in
