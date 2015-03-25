Red Paper Designers is a proposed venture that will offer comprehensive interior and exterior design services to local people in and outside of Kathmandu valley. Red Paper Designers will also provide access to products to complement the design consulting services including furniture, both new and antique, decorator fabric, home and office accessories. This venture offers the personalized services to the target market desires and can afford in a way that is unique from concept to implementation.

Recent market research indicates a specific and growing need in the area for the interior and exterior design consulting services and product, Red Paper Designers offers the market it will serve. The market strategy will be based on a cost effective approach to reach this clearly defined target market. Although the population of people who can afford this service in Birgunj is low, the market has a significant quantity of relatively wealthy households that are conscious of the appearance and feel of their home and offices.

The approach to promote Red Paper Designers is by establishing relationships with key people in the community and then through referral activities once a significant client base is established. Red Paper Designers will focus on developing solid and loyal client relationships offering design solutions based on the client's taste, budget, use and goals for the space. The additional selection, accessibility of product, design services, and value-based pricing will differentiate Red Paper Designers from the other options in the area.

Mission

Red Paper Designers is an interior design service for discerning, quality-conscious clients that seek assistance in their design choices for their primary residences, vacation homes, and businesses. This experience offers personal attention through the design process and also provides design resources and products to its clients through special purchases of furniture, fabric and accessories. The total experience is provided in a way to inform, inspire and assist people through the process of transforming their home or business environment to become a unique and personalized expression of themselves and add to their enjoyment of that interior space.

Keys to Success

The primary keys to success for Red Paper Designers will be based on the following factors:

· Provide the highest quality interior, exterior and structure design consulting experience possible.

· Sell specially selected products to these clients to further meet their interior design needs.

· Communicate with our client base through the website and personalized communication techniques.

· Retain clients to generate repeat purchases and initiate referrals.

Company Summary

Red Paper Designers is a start-up business that will offer comprehensive interior and exterior design services to local people. This business will assist those that want to have guidance and council in developing a basic design concept of their project, to the person that desires someone to take it from concept to complete implementation. Red Paper Designers will offer the ability for clients to purchase new and antique furniture, art work, decorator fabric, and home accessories. The website www.redpaperdesigners.com.np, www.facebook.com/redpaperdesigners and email: redpaperdesigners@gmail.com will be used as another way to communicate the services available and provide a portfolio of the work accomplished. The business will begin as a home-based business and is expected to remain in this structure through at least the first three years.