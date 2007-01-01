SRIJAN HOMES is an ingenious effort, originally formed as an Interior Design House in 2007, specializing in Residential and Commercial projects.

In about 10 years, we have designed several projects for our clients and repeat clients, covering all sorts of Residential, Commercial, Hospitality, Retail, Healthcare and Beauty projects.

We have gained expertise in comprehensive interior detailing, space planning and construction.

Today, as SRIJAN HOMES, we are a full service interior and exterior, Design & Execution firm, who are constantly growing to be one of the leading design and execution firm in Delhi NCR.