Srijan Homes
Interior Designers & Decorators in Faridabad
Reviews
Projects

    • Restaurant - a major Franchise, Srijan Homes Srijan Homes Commercial spaces
    Restaurant - a major Franchise
    3 Bedroom Independent Floor
    Salon and Spa
    Hotel - Restaurant, Banquet and Convention Center
    3 BEDROOM + STUDY
    3 Floor Residential Villa

    SRIJAN HOMES is an ingenious effort, originally formed as an Interior Design House in 2007, specializing in Residential and Commercial projects.

    In about 10 years, we have designed several projects for our clients and repeat clients, covering all sorts of Residential, Commercial, Hospitality, Retail, Healthcare and Beauty projects.

    We have gained expertise in comprehensive interior detailing, space planning and construction.

    Today, as SRIJAN HOMES, we are a full service interior and exterior, Design & Execution firm, who are constantly growing to be one of the leading design and execution firm in Delhi NCR.

    Services
    • 3D Design
    • 2D and Floor Planning
    • Elevation Drawings
    • Fixtures and Furnishing
    • Woodwork and Glasswork
    • Tiling and Hardware
    • Lighting and Paint
    • Cabinetry and Appliances
    • Flooring and Ceiling
    • Kitchen and WArdrobes
    • we do all…
    Show all 11 services
    Company awards
    Eagerly waiting !
    Address
    Shop No. 9, PURI PRATHAM, Sector—84
    121002 Faridabad
    India
    +91-8851042389

    Reviews

    KulBhushan Pandey
    over 4 years ago
    Surbhi Gupta
    over 4 years ago
    Subrato Mandal
    over 4 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
