Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
ANDIN DESIGN STUDIO
Interior Designers & Decorators in Panchkula
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Do you have space in Chandigarh / Mohali /

    Panchkula or nearby and looking to make your space look more cool and modern with latest Interior Designs. Then what to wait for ? Contact us at   08222072227   Right away .

    we will present you with the most elegant, modern and amazing designs. We are a team of Experienced and professional Interior Designers / Decorators having around 8-10 years of experience in the field.  For more details visit www.andin.in  Or contact us on 8222072227 .

    Get in touch with us for :

    1. http://www.andin.in Interior Designing Services

    2. Interior Decoration Services

    3. Architecture

    4. Turnkey Services

    5. Design and Execution of entire project along with 3d views and walkthrough

    Services
    • INTERIOR DESIGNING
    • INTERIOR ARCHITECHTURE
    • DECORATING SERVICES
    Service areas
    CHANDIGARH, PANCHKULA, and MOHALI
    Address
    H.No. 256, SEC-12A, RALLY PANCHKULA-134109 (HARYANA)
    134109 Panchkula
    India
    +91-8222072227 www.andin.in

    Reviews

    Ruchi Bansal
    Great team with professional ethics. Fair, honest, Accessible, efficient.A good company to work with.
    5 months ago
    Sahil
    Mr Batra is a good Architect n interior designer. They offer innovative insights for the designs and delivered final product stunning.Highly recommend Andin design studio...
    5 months ago
    Surendar Kumar 7855 Surendar Kumar
    Surendar kumar
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element