Studio A
Architects in Alibag
    Since we set shop in 2004, At Studio A we expertise to provide end to end design services, from the inception stage to conceptulising the lookbook leading to the completion. Our design skills sets include interior design and landscape design services. Architecture & Design are not  individual tasks , they are a result of a complex team effort & our our energy lies within the continuance of this process. We aim to address the specific features and potential of a particular situation, embracing them into the project while responding to the requirements of the program. 

    We abide by the simple rules of design without any preconceptions of style. Studio A is a committed endeavour to make sense architecturally to test our Modernist skills from an environmental approach. We value a well-defined brief with limits & restrictions, as it provides a real test for our abilities as Architects & Designers.

    Services
    Architecture, Interior Design, and Landscpae Design
    Service areas
    Alibag
    Address
    402201 Alibag
    India
    +91-9503803312
