Studio Machaan : Outdoor and Garden Furniture in Delhi
Furniture & Accessories in Delhi
Reviews (9)
    Sun Bed : Outdoor Furniture in Delhi
    Sun Bed : Outdoor Furniture in Delhi

    Studio Machaan is a group of terrace garden designers located in Delhi. Our services include :

     -- Exclusive terrace garden designs 

    -- Outdoor garden products

    -- Outdoor Garden Furniture 

    Studio Machaan also offers a wide range of best in class, comfortable and maintenance free outdoor furniture in Delhi & NCR available in wicker and teak wood with weather proof upholstery specially designed and crafted for your terrace and gardens.

    To know more visit us at www.studiomachaan.com or Call us at 011-41631187 / 83 , 9999256689.

    Services
    • Terrace Garden Designers
    • Garden products
    • Outdoor Garden Furniture
    Service areas
    Delhi
    Address
    Greater Kailash 1
    110048 Delhi
    India
    +91-1141631187 www.studiomachaan.com

    Reviews

    Sumit Bajaj
    Highly professional team, great designs .
    6 months ago
    Pawan Aggarwal
    Quality of food is very disgusting. Please don't look at only decoration
    6 months ago
    Ketan “Ketan” Jhari
    Good work done on my Terrace and Open spaces like Balconies. Scope was well understood and was delivered on time. Design also well explained by Mr Bhatia and Ruhi ji.
    6 months ago
    Show all 9 reviews
