Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Trendsutra client services Pvt Ltd
Furniture & Accessories in Chennai
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Buy furniture online @ Pepperfry - India's largest home shopping destination offering a wide range of home and office furniture online. Choosing the right furniture for your home online will add elegance and functionality to your interior decor, while it will also be cost effective and long lasting at the same time. Enjoy fast shipping as well as cash on delivery at our online store.

    Services
    • Design consultation
    • Space planning
    • Decor & Furniture selections
    Service areas
    Chennai
    Address
    No: 23 & 24 Upper Ground floor, Phoenix market city,Velachery
    600042 Chennai
    India
    +91-4466513636 www.pepperfry.com/furniture.html
      Add SEO element