Buy furniture online @ Pepperfry - India's largest home shopping destination offering a wide range of home and office furniture online. Choosing the right furniture for your home online will add elegance and functionality to your interior decor, while it will also be cost effective and long lasting at the same time. Enjoy fast shipping as well as cash on delivery at our online store.
- Services
- Design consultation
- Space planning
- Decor & Furniture selections
- Service areas
- Chennai
- Address
-
No: 23 & 24 Upper Ground floor, Phoenix market city,Velachery
600042 Chennai
India
+91-4466513636 www.pepperfry.com/furniture.html