TrueCADD has emerged as a valuable CAD design support partner for EPC firms, construction companies, manufacturing organizations and architectural design firms spread across the globe. The Company is one of the leading outsourcing AEC and Mechanical engineering design service providers in India since 1992.

TrueCADD presently has more than 200+ engineering professionals on board, delivering CAD services to architects, engineers, designers, contractors, fabricators and manufacturers. Having delivered more than 5000+ projects so far in a span of 20 years, the Company has a global footprint in supporting digital design transformation for clients to improve productivity, profitability and operational efficiency.