Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
monolith projects
Architects in Bangalore
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • a residence in gulbarga, monolith projects monolith projects
    a residence in gulbarga, monolith projects monolith projects
    a residence in gulbarga, monolith projects monolith projects
    +2
    a residence in gulbarga
    Duplex residential, monolith projects monolith projects
    Duplex residential, monolith projects monolith projects
    Duplex residential, monolith projects monolith projects
    +2
    Duplex residential
    Coffeville-Commercial Cafe, monolith projects monolith projects
    Coffeville-Commercial Cafe, monolith projects monolith projects
    Coffeville-Commercial Cafe, monolith projects monolith projects
    +5
    Coffeville-Commercial Cafe
    3 Floor Residential Apartments, monolith projects monolith projects
    3 Floor Residential Apartments, monolith projects monolith projects
    3 Floor Residential Apartments, monolith projects monolith projects
    3 Floor Residential Apartments

    Monolith Project and Consultancy is a platform for latest design services in building corporate and residential property. Our mission is to deliver remarkable planning and designing through the artistic merge of specific stewardship of environment, natures, arts and value creations.

    The excellent construction developments consolidate exterior and interior environments with key luxury and convenience facilities to magnify the market value appeal. Our solutions incorporate with iconic and global design notions with systematic and logical, floor plans with strong strategies for long term sustainability.

    Services
    • architecture
    • interior
    • execution
    • contractors
    • project planning and project management
    Service areas
    in and around bangalore
    Address
    the hive, VR Bengaluru, whitefeild main road
    560048 Bangalore
    India
    +91-7760134493 www.monolithprojects.com
      Add SEO element