ArchSpace Architects
Architects in Jaipur
Projects (3) Ideabooks (2)
Reviews (6)
Projects

    Excellent design and innovative architecture is what we focus on. ArchSpace Architects is one of the fastest growing architectural and interior consultancy firms in India. The head office is situated in the pink-city of India, Jaipur which blends the culture and architecture in our blood originally.


    All our architects have immense experience and talent that appears in our designs and experimental thoughts. With a team of experienced architects, we offer the best in class designs and cost effective solutions as per one's requirements. We understand what you have in your heart and that comes from ample experience only. And we make your dreams a reality.


    You Dream, We Design!


    Our services are-

    Architects Architecture Design, Turnkey projects, Interior Design, Home renovation, Vastu Consultancy, Project Management Consultancy, Design-Build Projects, Custom Planning as per your requirements.

    Our expert architects and experienced consultants are ready to hear your dreams and to make it a reality together. Get the best professional architects and interior designers in the industry in Jaipur.


    Best architects in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India

    Services
    • Interior decorators
    • Architecture Design
    • Vastu
    • Project Management Consultancy
    • Home Designs
    Service areas
    • Jaipur
    • Lucknow
    • Noida
    • Delhi
    Company awards
    • -> Member of Council of Architecture (COA)
    • -> Member of Indian Institute of Architects (IIA)
    • -> Vast experience in the field of Architecture, Interior Design, Landscape Design and Project Management Consultancy.
    Address
    Office number 605, Floor 6, Mansarovar Plaza, Madhyam Marg, Mansarovar
    302020 Jaipur
    India
    +91-9413159051 www.archspacearchitects.com
    Legal disclosure

    Service provided by: 

    Archspace Architects


    Address:


    Office number 605, Floor 6, Mansarovar Plaza, Madhyam Marg, Mansarovar


    Telephone: +919413159051


    E-Mail: 

    archspacearchitects@gmail.com


    Managing Director: Santosh Kushwaha


    Registry Court: Jaipur Civil court

    Reviews

    construction king ti
    Fully satisfied with services as committed by ArchSpace on reasonable price. Very good Architecture concept are shown for choose the best design. Thanks to Mr.Santosh Kushwaha to converting our dream in to real form.
    over 6 years ago
    KITTOSH STAR
    Good services and completed on time my dream home.
    almost 3 years ago
    Sandeep Kushwaha
    I got a chance to spend some time with archspace architects and i did have a great experience. Actually they offer a great variety of building designs. They do it all according to Vastu related issues. The best thing is that they hear to the client with great patience and provide dream designs.
    about 7 years ago
