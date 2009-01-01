Your browser is out-of-date.

FL Design Studio | Fastline projects pvt ltd
Architects in Kannur
    Residence for Mr. Kiran at Thalassery By FL Design Studio
    Residence for Mr. Kiran at Thalassery By FL Design Studio

    FL Design Studio is a leading Top architects at kannur, Kerela. We adore a new style of design in interior decorations having  an accredited education; an associate  workers  in the field of architect and Interior designers in kannur.

    Services
    • Builders at kannur
    • Interior designers
    • Contractors at kannur
    • Architects at thaliparambha
    • Architects at kannur
    Service areas
    • kannur
    • thaliparambha
    • payyanur
    • panoor
    • thalassery
    Address
    Fastline projects pvt ltd, Delta tower, Thana
    670012 Kannur
    India
    +91-9961361535 fldesignstudio.com
    Legal disclosure

    Principle Architect at FL Design studio  Cochin ,Kannur (Since 2011)

    Architect at SK Architects, Kannur (2010 – 2011)   

    Trainee at Prasanth Associates, Calicut (2009)

