STELLE DESIGN PVT LTD
Paint & Wall Coverings in New Mumbai
    • QUESSO RISTORANTE, STELLE DESIGN PVT LTD STELLE DESIGN PVT LTD Walls & flooringPaint & finishes
    QUESSO RISTORANTE, STELLE DESIGN PVT LTD STELLE DESIGN PVT LTD Walls & flooringPaint & finishes
    QUESSO RISTORANTE, STELLE DESIGN PVT LTD STELLE DESIGN PVT LTD Walls & flooringPaint & finishes
    QUESSO RISTORANTE
    TRESMODE SHOWROOM, STELLE DESIGN PVT LTD STELLE DESIGN PVT LTD Walls & flooringPaint & finishes
    TRESMODE SHOWROOM, STELLE DESIGN PVT LTD STELLE DESIGN PVT LTD Walls & flooringPaint & finishes
    TRESMODE SHOWROOM, STELLE DESIGN PVT LTD STELLE DESIGN PVT LTD Walls & flooringPaint & finishes
    TRESMODE SHOWROOM
    DASAVATARA HOTEL - SAROVAR MARASA HOTEL, STELLE DESIGN PVT LTD STELLE DESIGN PVT LTD Walls & flooringPaint & finishes Amber/Gold
    DASAVATARA HOTEL - SAROVAR MARASA HOTEL, STELLE DESIGN PVT LTD STELLE DESIGN PVT LTD Walls & flooringPaint & finishes Turquoise
    DASAVATARA HOTEL - SAROVAR MARASA HOTEL
    INOX CINEMA, STELLE DESIGN PVT LTD STELLE DESIGN PVT LTD Walls & flooringPaint & finishes Blue
    INOX CINEMA

    Stelle Design was initiated to bring into the world of architects, interior designers, hotels, high end customers etc a whole new exclusive range of interior & exterior related products.

    It has laid down the standards by providing unique/ultimate quality original products and sophisticated services. Stelle Design promotes exclusive lifestyle Italian Texture/Designer Paints imported from its principals in Italy. Recently we have started with exclusive interior products like Wallpaper, Wall coverings, exclusive high end designer Metal Mess curtains imported from various countries in Europe. Stelle Design is always on the hunt for innovative unimaginable products for beautifying & giving your ambience a touch of class & exquisite design

    Services
    • ITALIAN TEXTURE PAINT
    • WALLCOVERING
    • 3D WALLPAPER
    • MURALS
    • BLINDS
    Service areas
    PAN INDIA
    Address
    PAWANE
    400705 New Mumbai
    India
    +91-8879070807 www.stelle-design.com
