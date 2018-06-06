Your browser is out-of-date.

The D'zine Studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune, in, IN, IN
Projects

    The D'zine Studio is and interior designing and decor firm, lead by a team of dynamic young professionals. Our passion is to create wonders with our innate sense of aesthetics and design.With a warm and friendly team working on your project, we assure you a hassle free and swift execution. Our designers/ experts visit the site regularly to administer and check on the progress.

    So sit back, relax and watch your house transform into a luxurious, yet a comfortable home.

    Services
    • Turnkey Interior Solutions
    • Design Consultation
    • Decor Services
    Service areas
    • Pune
    • Mumbai
    • Magarpatta
    • Pimple Saudagar
    • Kharadi
    • Maharashtra
    • India
    Company awards
    Best of HOUZZ award 2018 in Service category
    Address
    Planet Millennium, RH 17, Pimple Saudagar,
    411027 Pune, in, IN, IN
    translation missing: in.countries.IN
    +91-7720076745 thedzinestudio.com

    Reviews

    dhanashri.gosavi
    Very professional team. Completed our project on time.they listen to the clients requirements and make sure that they deliver the same.we highly recommend d'zine studio.excellent work !! Keep up the good work ! Good luck with your future projects.
    over 3 years ago
    Project date: July 2018
