Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Ateliers Design Studio
Interior Architects in Navi Mumbai
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Joiser's, Ateliers Design Studio Ateliers Design Studio Modern living room
    Joiser's, Ateliers Design Studio Ateliers Design Studio Modern living room
    Joiser's, Ateliers Design Studio Ateliers Design Studio Modern living room
    +7
    Joiser's
    Paramanand pharma, Ateliers Design Studio Ateliers Design Studio Commercial spaces
    Paramanand pharma, Ateliers Design Studio Ateliers Design Studio Commercial spaces
    Paramanand pharma, Ateliers Design Studio Ateliers Design Studio Commercial spaces
    +11
    Paramanand pharma

    Ateliers design studio is comprehensive and integrated architectural interior firm merging the best of planning and vision with meticulous attention to details to create a flawless ambiance. We integrate our skills to achieve a quality of design and create distinctive and imaginative solutions for our clients. Our firm's philosophy is to understand the client's needs, interpret all functions aesthetically with respect to time and budget, and create an environment that imitates the customer's character with panache.

    Over the years we have designed and accomplished numerous esteemed and stimulating projects. We as a company consider that each venture is a challenge in itself. We offer a complete design service for all your decorative challenges. We understand what our clients need and construe all tasks appealingly keeping in mind the phase and financial plan. We have developed into an association which is not just another interior design company. Our projects speak for themselves. So go ahead and contact us for the environment you have always dreamt of at a price that may suit your pocket.

    Services
    Interior design l Architecture l Exhibition design l Vastu
    Service areas
    • Navi Mumbai
    • MUMBAI
    • Ahmedabad-Gujarat
    • India
    • Gujarat
    • Surat
    Address
    Plot 28, Palm Beach Road , Sector 19
    400703 Navi Mumbai
    India
    +91-9702030401
      Add SEO element