Camabeds Furnitures
Furniture & Accessories in Pune
    • Camabeds is a European convertible furniture, specializing in Folding Beds, Sofa Beds, Roll-away Beds, Wall Beds, Bunk Beds and Puff Beds. The idea behind Camabeds is to deliver a range of great and space saving furniture which are affordable to many. We believe in made of finest raw materials and fabrics with smart manufacturing techniques at our facilities located in Spain, Poland and India. Camabeds delivered sustainability about materials in line with the rule minimum inputs for maximum benefits.

    Services
    • Folding Beds
    • Sofa Beds
    • Wall Beds
    • Beds
    • Puff Beds
    Service areas
    Pune
    Address
    Plot No. – A129/1, H Block, Opposite SKF Sector MIDC, Pimpri, Landmark:Behind Spree Shivai Hotel
    411018 Pune
    India
    +91-2030697637 www.camabeds.com
    Legal disclosure

    We at Camabeds are great to offer an exotic range of Folding Furniture that are multi-purpose in their functionality.

