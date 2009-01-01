Playgroup Studio is predominantly an architectural firm, and since the past eight years, has provided consultancy for independent residences, educational institutions, hospitality projects and industrial workshops. In addition to the architectural object, several other factors which contribute to the making and understanding of space incl. Graphics, Furniture, etc are also addressed through collaborations with various other firms/individuals to arrive at a holistic expression. The practice refrains from providing technologically advanced solutions but rather strives to develop innovative economical designs with the use of simple prevalent techniques of construction. We believe this to be more relevant to the Indian context, having a much larger factor of adaptability within the society. The studio was found in 2009, by Harsh Patel and Bhavana Hameed, and is currently based opposite Panjim along the river Mandovi at Reis-Magos in Goa, India.