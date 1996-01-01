Your browser is out-of-date.

Prem Nath And Associates
Architects in Mumbai
Reviews (7)
Projects

    +1
    Residential projects
    Villa at Hyderabad
    Corporate Interiors for JLL Meghraj, Mumbai
    ​Bansal Residence, Bhavnagar
    Residential Interiors,Mumbai

    PREM NATH & ASSOCIATES is a Bombay based complete Design Organization established in 1967 having professional practice in ARCHITECTURE & INTERIOR DESIGNING & offering Engineering Services all over India for 50 years.

    The Firm is proficiently equipped to handle jobs of various types and magnitude. Its activities cover Architectural and Interior Design Projects of Residential and Commercial Complexes / Malls Multiplex, Corporate Offices, Institutional / Industrial Projects; Hospital Projects; Health Club, 3 to 5 Star Hotels, Holiday Resorts & Amusement Parks & fast track I.T. / I.T.E. projects.

    Services
    • ARCHITECTS
    • INTERIOR DESIGNERS
    • P. M. C.
    • TOTAL DESIGN GROUP
    Service areas
    • INDIA — MUMBAI
    • NEW DELHI
    • KOLKATA
    • AHEMDABAD
    • HYDERABAD
    Company awards
    • Awarded the Most Trusted Brand of Asia—Most Admired Architect of India at the Indo-UAE Global Investment Summit, Dubai 2016
    • HUDCO Design Award 2015 for for Green Architecture—HMEL Township
    • Top Architects through Decade CWAB Award
    • Receipient of Design Legend Award by Society Interiors, Mumbai 2015
    • “Most Promising Brand” in Architecture & Real Estate at World Brand Summit, Dubai 2015
    • Hospitality Award by IDE Honararium 2014
    • Life Time Achievement Award by Construction Architecture Update, September 2013
    • NDTV Excellence in Architecture by NDTV Profit—Brands Academy, Dec. '12
    • “Achievers Award” in Indian Architectural Design Festival, in September 2011
    • “Best Hospitality Design Excellence Award” by Construction Source India, in Oct. 2010
    • CNBC Awaaz CRISIL Award for “High End Residential Interiors-2007
    • “Top Architects Award" 2006 / 07 / 08 by Construction World
    • International Award of Architectural Practice '04 from Actualidad, Spain, received at Athens
    • “Architect of the Year Award – 1996” from Accommodation Times
    Address
    Facing Gateway of India, Devidas Mansion, 1st Flr., 4 Merewether Rd., Colaba—Mumbai—1
    400001 Mumbai
    India
    +91-2261122786 www.premnath.com

    Reviews

    shaikh junaid
    Woww..... the person is rightly called as the Rockstar Architect....
    about 1 year ago
    soniya vyas
    Ar.Prem Nath is a legend of Architecture & Designing. They have a wonderful team and he pays individual attention to all projects big or small and guides the team to deliver their best.
    about 1 year ago
    Vignesh Konar
    Good firm
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 7 reviews
