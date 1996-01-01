PREM NATH & ASSOCIATES is a Bombay based complete Design Organization established in 1967 having professional practice in ARCHITECTURE & INTERIOR DESIGNING & offering Engineering Services all over India for 50 years.

The Firm is proficiently equipped to handle jobs of various types and magnitude. Its activities cover Architectural and Interior Design Projects of Residential and Commercial Complexes / Malls Multiplex, Corporate Offices, Institutional / Industrial Projects; Hospital Projects; Health Club, 3 to 5 Star Hotels, Holiday Resorts & Amusement Parks & fast track I.T. / I.T.E. projects.