PREM NATH & ASSOCIATES is a Bombay based complete Design Organization established in 1967 having professional practice in ARCHITECTURE & INTERIOR DESIGNING & offering Engineering Services all over India for 50 years.
The Firm is proficiently equipped to handle jobs of various types and magnitude. Its activities cover Architectural and Interior Design Projects of Residential and Commercial Complexes / Malls Multiplex, Corporate Offices, Institutional / Industrial Projects; Hospital Projects; Health Club, 3 to 5 Star Hotels, Holiday Resorts & Amusement Parks & fast track I.T. / I.T.E. projects.
- INDIA — MUMBAI
- NEW DELHI
- KOLKATA
- AHEMDABAD
- HYDERABAD
- Awarded the
Most Trusted Brand of Asia—Most Admired Architect of Indiaat the Indo-UAE Global Investment Summit, Dubai 2016
- HUDCO Design Award 2015 for for Green Architecture—HMEL Township
Top Architects through DecadeCWAB Award
- Receipient of
Design LegendAward by Society Interiors, Mumbai 2015
- “Most Promising Brand” in Architecture & Real Estate at World Brand Summit, Dubai 2015
- Hospitality Award by IDE Honararium 2014
Life Time Achievement Awardby Construction Architecture Update, September 2013
NDTV Excellence in Architectureby NDTV Profit—Brands Academy, Dec. '12
- “Achievers Award” in Indian Architectural Design Festival, in September 2011
- “Best Hospitality Design Excellence Award” by Construction Source India, in Oct. 2010
- CNBC Awaaz CRISIL Award for “High End Residential Interiors-2007
- “Top Architects Award" 2006 / 07 / 08 by Construction World
- International Award of Architectural Practice '04 from Actualidad, Spain, received at Athens
- “Architect of the Year Award – 1996” from Accommodation Times
- Address
Facing Gateway of India, Devidas Mansion, 1st Flr., 4 Merewether Rd., Colaba—Mumbai—1
400001 Mumbai
India
+91-2261122786 www.premnath.com