Matai Associates is an Architectural Firm in practice since the last 30 years. We offer service to public and private clients in the field of architecture, urban design and infrastructure planning.

We seek to bring together and work by creating strategic and interdisciplinary partnerships between academic practitioners, governments, corporations and the public, in an effort to find innovative and effective solutions to improve the quality of life in urban and semi-urban environments. We also strive to create an appropriate response to a site and context, to realize development forms that are functional and affordable, but also beautiful, environmentally responsible and socially inclusive.