Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Matai Associates
Architects in Vadodara
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Kabir's Kitchen, Matai Associates Matai Associates Rustic style museums
    Kabir's Kitchen, Matai Associates Matai Associates Rustic style museums
    Kabir's Kitchen, Matai Associates Matai Associates Rustic style museums
    +6
    Kabir's Kitchen

    Matai Associates is an Architectural Firm in practice since the last 30 years. We offer service to public and private clients in the field of architecture, urban design and infrastructure planning.

    We seek to bring together and work by creating strategic and interdisciplinary partnerships between academic practitioners, governments, corporations and the public, in an effort to find innovative and effective solutions to improve the quality of life in urban and semi-urban environments. We also strive to create an appropriate response to a site and context, to realize development forms that are functional and affordable, but also beautiful, environmentally responsible and socially inclusive.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Urban Design and Landscape Design
    Service areas
    Gujarat and Vadodara
    Address
    B/5, Bombay shopping center, R.C. Dutt road, Alkapuri
    390007 Vadodara
    India
    +91-2652344785

    Reviews

    Patel Amish
    One of the most experienced, practical and grounded architect I have ever come across
    3 months ago
    gajendra joping
    almost 3 years ago
    Hitesh Vora
    Superb Architectural firm
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element