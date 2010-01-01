Founded in 2010, Studio Osmosis is a multidisciplinary design practice formed by Sameer Balvally and Shilpa Jain Balvally. The Studio’s foundation is based on the genesis of the ‘Osmosis’ phenomenon where the ultimate design is a product of client collaboration and intricate aesthetic detail. The firm has to its credit, many award-winning designs and clients. Within a short span of time, Studio Osmosis has become a venerable name in the design and architecture space.