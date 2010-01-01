Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Studio Osmosis
Architects in Mumbai
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (8)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Founded in 2010, Studio Osmosis is a multidisciplinary design practice formed by Sameer Balvally and Shilpa Jain Balvally. The Studio’s foundation is based on the genesis of the ‘Osmosis’ phenomenon where the ultimate design is a product of client collaboration and intricate aesthetic detail. The firm has to its credit, many award-winning designs and clients. Within a short span of time, Studio Osmosis has become a venerable name in the design and architecture space.

    Services
    • Architectural
    • Interior Designing Commercial & Residential
    Service areas
    Mumbai and PAN India
    Address
    Prabhadevi
    400025 Mumbai
    India
    +91-2224321573 www.studioosmosis.com

    Reviews

    Anushree Mandelia
    Didn't visit
    7 months ago
    Zaid Khan
    10 months ago
    swaminathan venkataraman
    11 months ago
    Show all 8 reviews
      Add SEO element