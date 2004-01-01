U N E V E N: our firm…. Shourya Patel and Dexter Fernandes

In architecture as in all other fields experience is far more important than the degree one holds. So once we got our degree in 2004 we decided to start working. We found jobs in with prominent architects of Baroda and quickly understood why the experience counted more. Studying about constructing building is one thing and going out actually doing them quite another. But as much fun as college had been we realised we loved every moment of the creative experience. We will be ever grateful to our employees in the past for because it was under their guidance that our creative genius blossomed. While we were still working at our respective firms we started being offered small jobs independently. This was a boon because this gave us an opportunity to test our individual skills. Could we really handle things by ourselves? Thankfully for us we could. These little jobs served to give us confidence, also brought us appreciation and more work. Sitting in our canteen in college three and a half years ago building castles in the air we had often talked about opening a company together one day in future. Now we wondered if that particular castle could be given a foundation. Did we dare? We did dare. We gave up our jobs and Uneven our own architectural firm was born. Uneven because we as individuals are very different. Our work too is poles-apart, each has his own distinct features. We are the perfect combination because we complement each other. Having our own company also gave us the opportunity to explore areas other than architecture. Shourya had already tried his hand at set designing when he worked for a while with noted art director Sameer Chanda. His stint there brought us our next movie project. Back in Baroda work started pouring in and so did recognition. We found we make a good story. At least the newspapers think so. We started getting bigger projects. We could now pick our clients. Along with architecture and interior design our repertoire now includes designing a wedding, sets and various events too. Friends joined our team and so uneven has steadily grown stronger. We have a team of 14 friends working with us now. We are known for our minimalist and sober designs. Some of our generous supporters say our work has a seasoned touch. Maybe that’s because for us it’s not work, it is just something we love doing. It was one of our most touching moments when our first client for whom we designed an office a year and a half ago came to us again to ask us to design his home. Now have designed Baroda’s most expensive housing scheme (Vicenza highlands- architecture, interiors n landscape too) it’s a 31 bungalow plotting …5 bed rooms …individual pool area and lot more …..we also are doing a couple of farm houses and loads of interior projects like a jewellery store , many residences, corporate offices, show rooms and exhibition stalls …