The Design Co.
Interior Architects in Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Projects

    • Studio Apartment, The Design Co. The Design Co.
    Studio Apartment

    The Design Co. is among the top residential interior design firms with projects internationally and concentrated in the Bangalore.   We are a team of professional, energetic individual’s with talented designers and experienced managers available to guide our client’s through the flawless and timely execution of any residential design project.
    Our team takes pride in creating luxurious and innovative homes that have a very intimate connection to our clients and their families.  We understand each project we begin has specific needs, budgets, and a level of quality with the work involved.  Each home starts with a personalized concept that directly correlates to these needs of our clients and their individual style.  We rely on our professional knowledge and advanced experience in the design field to walk our clients through the process of interior remodeling, new construction, and interior finishing with exceptional customer service.

    Every The Design Co. member and extended member becomes an integral part of the collaboration process to deliver an authentic style and home identity for our client’s residential spaces.  Associates work passionately to offer turnkey design services to a luxury, high-end clientele.

    Service areas
    • Bangalore
    • Bangalore, Karnataka, India
    Address
    560020 Bangalore, Karnataka, India
    India
    +91-9741690333 thedesignco.in
