AR T Architect
Architects in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
Projects

    • Residence At Roorkee, AR T Architect AR T Architect
    Residence At Roorkee
    Residences at Hapur, AR T Architect AR T Architect
    Residences at Hapur, AR T Architect AR T Architect
    Residences at Hapur, AR T Architect AR T Architect
    Residences at Hapur
    Rajput Bhawan, AR T Architect AR T Architect
    Rajput Bhawan
    Studio Apartment, Noida, AR T Architect AR T Architect Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Studio Apartment, Noida, AR T Architect AR T Architect KitchenKitchen utensils
    Studio Apartment, Noida, AR T Architect AR T Architect Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    +4
    Studio Apartment, Noida

    We are ARCHITECTS who provide architectural and interior services on consultancy and turnkey basis for all type of projects.

    Our philosophy is to regard client service as all important. Our commitment to the service of our clients involves responding quickly to their needs, understanding the business of each client and providing value for money.
    With innovative design and uncompromising quality, we design and execute Architectural and Interior projects. Over the last one year AR T Architect have extensive experience in designing apartment complexes, commercial spaces, marriage hall, school, residences, private villas and mixed-use developments.

    Services
    Architecture & Interiors
    Service areas
    • Delhi NCR
    • Uttar Pradesh
    • Haryana
    • Uttarakhand & rest of Northern India
    • Ghaziabad
    • Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
    Address
    UG-2, Plot no.13, Shatabdipuram
    201013 Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
    India
    +91-9971330940 www.ankitrathiandteam.wix.com/architect
