Design Radius
Interior Architects in Surat
Reviews
Projects

    Bunglow
    Residential bunglow
    Services
    Interior and architecture
    Service areas
    Surat
    Address
    102 Lakeview apt.
    395007 Surat
    India
    +91-9825139972 www.designradius.in

    Reviews

    Hitesh Shah
    over 2 years ago
    patel mayur
    Excellent & dedicated team of architects, Interior designers
    over 2 years ago
    jugal sherdiwala
    Design radius undoubtedly has the best creative heads in the city. Ar. Diepen Dixit is truly passionate about his work and has an impeccable sense of colours and texture. My dental clinic was designed by him and surprisingly he was well versed with all my requirements even before I could address them. He is professional and works wonders if you let him take some decisions. His ideas are crystal clear and will definitely exceed your expectations. I had a great time working with him and I could assure that he never lets his clients down. If you are looking for someone who could turn your dreams into reality than trust me your search ends here. Dr Jugal Sherdiwala Aarna dental
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element