Design radius undoubtedly has the best creative heads in the city. Ar. Diepen Dixit is truly passionate about his work and has an impeccable sense of colours and texture. My dental clinic was designed by him and surprisingly he was well versed with all my requirements even before I could address them. He is professional and works wonders if you let him take some decisions. His ideas are crystal clear and will definitely exceed your expectations.
I had a great time working with him and I could assure that he never lets his clients down. If you are looking for someone who could turn your dreams into reality than trust me your search ends here.
Dr Jugal Sherdiwala
Aarna dental