    • Prestige Tranquility, Space Trend Space Trend Modern style bedroom
    Prestige Tranquility, Space Trend Space Trend Modern style bedroom
    Prestige Tranquility, Space Trend Space Trend Modern living room
    +3
    Prestige Tranquility
    2BHK Flat , Space Trend Space Trend Eclectic style dining room
    2BHK Flat , Space Trend Space Trend Eclectic style kitchen
    2BHK Flat , Space Trend Space Trend Eclectic style bedroom
    +3
    2BHK Flat
    Residence at Harlur Road, Space Trend Space Trend Modern living room
    Residence at Harlur Road, Space Trend Space Trend Modern dining room
    Residence at Harlur Road, Space Trend Space Trend Modern living room
    +9
    Residence at Harlur Road
    Flat at Horamavu Main Road, Space Trend Space Trend Minimalist kitchen
    Flat at Horamavu Main Road, Space Trend Space Trend Minimalist kitchen
    Flat at Horamavu Main Road, Space Trend Space Trend Minimalist kitchen
    +6
    Flat at Horamavu Main Road
    Residence at Sarjapur Road, Space Trend Space Trend Modern dining room
    Residence at Sarjapur Road, Space Trend Space Trend Modern media room
    Residence at Sarjapur Road, Space Trend Space Trend Modern media room
    +15
    Residence at Sarjapur Road

    Space Trend is a joint venture between Vernekar Associates and Nishant Group. We have over 3 decades of rich experience in architecture, interior designing and execution. We have completed numerous interior projects in Bangalore. We have used our past experience and knowledge to build a process that works and benefits our customer.

    Services
    Complete Home Interior Solution
    Service areas
    • Interior Designing and Execution
    • BANGALORE
    Company awards
    Among the top 10 architectural firm in Bangalore
    Address
    Kormangala & Sarjapur Road
    560034 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9845493553 www.spacetrend.in

    Reviews

    Radhika Iyer
    I used there service for my new apartment Bren woods...once payment is done ...they aren't bothered ...they don't address to customes complaint . Nobody callsback on time...no commitment ... measurements were not taken properly ... I won't recommend space trend to anyone ...
    5 months ago
    nikita singhvi
    I regret my decision of choosing space trends. The quality of material used is pathetic, in just 2 months I have started observing how low quality material is used. they are very unprofessional, once the payment is completed, they won’t care about timelines. won’t respond to calls. I would not recommend them at all.
    5 months ago
    vytheyanathan chidambaram
    Very happy with the interior done by Space Team. Completed on time and within my budget.Got a very good interior designing experience
    3 months ago
    Show all 12 reviews
