Pee Cee Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Noida
Reviews (7)
    • 3 BHK in Mahagun Moderne Noida, Pee Cee Interiors Pee Cee Interiors ArtworkPictures & paintings
    3 BHK in Mahagun Moderne Noida, Pee Cee Interiors Pee Cee Interiors Corridor, hallway & stairs Lighting
    3 BHK in Mahagun Moderne Noida, Pee Cee Interiors Pee Cee Interiors Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    3 BHK in Mahagun Moderne Noida

    Pee Cee Interiors. An Idea born out of necessity. It is here to serve the needs of customers in Delhi NCR from last 6 years and for many years to come. We design your living ! Not just Interior Designing, We complete the whole loop via Decor, Installation, Suggestions, ideas, Furniture and furnishing.

    Services
    • Interior Designing
    • Decor
    • Furniture
    • Consultancy
    • Setup
    Service areas
    Noida and Ghaziabad
    Address
    Glory 701, Ajnara Gen X, Crossings republik
    201016 Noida
    India
    +91-9971910104 facebook.com/peeceeinteriors

    Reviews

    Shyam Charan
    What was promised has been delivered by prateek and his team I liked the detailing and finishing work. Thanks.
    6 months ago
    Rithvi Rai
    Thank you. We came to you after having cheated by an online company, still you took our project. We are extremely satisfied with the end result. I appreciate your patience level. You team is cooperative and special regards to Chandni. Our home is now exactly the way we dreamt it to be. Thanks to you. 5 stars for sure.
    10 months ago
    Whiteman Frog
    Excellent work at my apartment. These people are very well mannered. They have a well centered knowledge of their work. I would personally recommend them to all. thank you folks.
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
