Interior Designer Jagruti Kothawade has been creating beautiful residential/commercial homes and corporate offices for more than a decade. She has worked with established architects, international designing firms and handled turnkey projects independently, before establishing Jagruti Design Studio in 2011 in Pune. For Jagruti, designing is not only a passion but an obsession as it impacts every sphere of her life. Her unique interior design styles of aesthetics includes using contrasts to create characteristic accents to the room and surprising splashes of color.