Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Jagruti Design Studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Home Landscaping Design, Jagruti Design Studio Jagruti Design Studio
    Home Landscaping Design, Jagruti Design Studio Jagruti Design Studio
    Home Landscaping Design, Jagruti Design Studio Jagruti Design Studio
    +1
    Home Landscaping Design

    Interior Designer Jagruti Kothawade has been creating beautiful residential/commercial homes and corporate offices for more than a decade. She has worked with established architects, international designing firms and handled turnkey projects independently, before establishing Jagruti Design Studio in 2011 in Pune.  For Jagruti, designing is not only a passion but an obsession as it impacts every sphere of her life. Her unique interior design styles of aesthetics includes using contrasts to create characteristic accents to the room and surprising splashes of color.

    Services
    • Residential Interior Design
    • Commercial Interior Design
    • Landscaping Design Services
    Service areas
    Pune
    Address
    F 5, Bakre Apartment, Shivaji Statue, above Milan Sweet, Kothrud, Chaitanya Nagar, Kothrud, Pune, Maharashtra
    411029 Pune
    India
    +91-2025399977 www.jagrutidesigns.com

    Reviews

    Prachi kulkarni
    After long search on internet we decide to go to Jagruti for our dream home interior. Jagruti is sweet friendly and professional person. She listened carefully and understood our needs. Her communication collaboration and design expertise made the entire process to run smoothly. Her eye for colour is amazing. She is always available to talk to and meet with throughout the Project.Till the last execution of project she always tries to give her best. Jagruti is the best Interior Designer in Pune. I personally recommend Jagruti for the best Interior Design.🤗❤
    8 months ago
    Omkar Bhide
    I have been associated with JK Design studios for several years and have worked with them on few of their projects . I must say , it’s an 10/10 for Jagruti Ma’am for her designing capabilities and her vision for executing sites with timely precision . I would highly recommend her Services to end customers . She’s the lady who has the passion and taste of Designing spaces . All the best !!
    over 1 year ago
    Bharati Khandelwal
    Jagruti s work is commendable...she breathes passion into whatever the clients requirements are... She works beyond imagination...she gives much more than promised...yet to meet sumbdy so honest, hardworking ,sincere...keeps her word.. Absolutely trustworthy... A big shout out to Jagruti ...
    almost 2 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element